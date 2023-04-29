On May 1st, Animal Crossing New Horizons give players a free airfare to use in-game that you can claim by May 7th.

The information was shared via the official Animal Crossing Twitter account, as you can see below. Managed by Fluffy, the account explains in its usual jocular and cheerful tone that a ticket is available to all players.

As always, to use your ticket you need to go to theairport, withdraw it and then select the “I would like to leave” item to use it. We repeat that the ticket has limited validity, so don’t waste the opportunity!

We remember that the Animal Crossing New Horizons airport it has various functions. It allows you to visit other players’ islands, as well as reach random islands where you can collect resources and find other inhabitants to add to your village, if you still have free spaces.

Tell us, are you going to have a great trip in Animal Crossing New Horizon this May 1st?