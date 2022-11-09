The present day Nintendo has released the latest financial results, with good news for switch, given that profits were reported that imply that a large part of the world population already has the console. For their part, they have already revealed the best-selling games of this company, where it stands out Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Specifically to date, the simulation game has shipped 40.17 million units worldwide and 10,450,000 of those units were sold in Japan alone, and that’s enough to rack up a new record. So now the talking animal title is the best-selling title in the country, a brand that hadn’t been broken in a long time.

The previous best-selling game of all time in Japan is actually three versions of the same title. POkémon Red, Green and Blue same that had combined sales of 10,230,000 in the times where the Game Boy. It took more than 20 years for the throne to be taken from them, and hopefully Animal crossing the crown stays a long time.

Remember that this video game is available in Nintendo switch. It also has a DLC that expands the experience.

Via: gonintendo

Publisher’s note: It seems that Nintendo is always looking to outdo itself, given that consoles like the Switch are getting dangerously close to the best sales in history. It could be that before the end of his life he will beat PlayStation 2, but that remains to be seen.