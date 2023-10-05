The rumored Animal Crossing and Lego collaboration has been confirmed by Nintendo, which released a short teaser video for the sets.

Images of five different Lego Animal Crossing sets leaked in August, with a release date of March 2024 floating around.

This is the first official confirmation of the sets, which will include models of villagers, trees, and flowers.



The teaser shows many fan-favorite characters including Kappa, Rosie, Marshal, and of course Tom Nook and Isabelle, all dressed up in their signature outfits. The rumors of specially-molded heads look to have been true, as each villager has distinct ears based on their species.

We can also see some flowers planted in the ground of different colors, although it’s difficult to tell how many different breeds will be available. Trees have slots for fruit, so it looks like you’ll be able to customize them yourself. At the end of the video we get a short look at a present attached to a balloon floating into the air.

It all looks very blocky and very cute, and I can’t wait to get my hands on these. Full details on the sets, prices and release dates are yet to be announced.

Now that Lego Animal Crossing is official, how about Lego The Legend of Zelda, eh Nintendo?