Nintendo is once again collaborating with LEGO to create a new set of bricks themed with a famous saga of the Kyoto company. This time it’s the turn of Animal Crossing. The announcement took place via social media, such as that of LEGO on Instagram, as you can see below.
There is no official information on the release date or pricing yet, but in August some Lego leakers suggested that the Animal Crossing set they would arrive in March 2024. The leaked information said to expect five kits, ranging from a 170-piece kit for $14.99 to a 535-piece set for $74.99.
Beyond the minifigures and some other details, such as the cute fruit trees and floating gifts, we don’t know what we can expect from this collaboration between Nintendo, LEGO and Animal Crossing.
LEGO Animal Crossing: what could be coming?
One of the advantages of Animal Crossing, in addition to the enormous number of characters that can be recreated as minifigures, is the fact that there are many different buildings which can be offered as LEGO sets. Nintendo and LEGO can therefore indulge themselves and propose what they want, or more credibly the buildings that the public appreciates most.
Even just the Animal Crossing New Horizons museum, with all its wings and collectibles, could be transformed into multiple sets to be merged into a single larger construction.
We just have to wait to find out what the companies’ ideas are.
