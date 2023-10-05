Nintendo is once again collaborating with LEGO to create a new set of bricks themed with a famous saga of the Kyoto company. This time it’s the turn of Animal Crossing. The announcement took place via social media, such as that of LEGO on Instagram, as you can see below.

There is no official information on the release date or pricing yet, but in August some Lego leakers suggested that the Animal Crossing set they would arrive in March 2024. The leaked information said to expect five kits, ranging from a 170-piece kit for $14.99 to a 535-piece set for $74.99.

Beyond the minifigures and some other details, such as the cute fruit trees and floating gifts, we don’t know what we can expect from this collaboration between Nintendo, LEGO and Animal Crossing.