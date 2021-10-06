Announced during September’s Nintendo Direct, the Animal Crossing Direct finally has a time and date.

Fans can tune in at 3pm UK time on 15th October for 20 minutes of information about new content coming to Animal Crossing New Horizons some time in November. Watch on the Nintendo YouTube channel.

Nintendo has already confirmed that pigeon barista Brewster and his The Roost cafe will be returning, seemingly accessible from within the museum.

It’s no coincidence that 15th October is also Brewster’s birthday.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH

So far little else is known about new content, though with 20 minutes to fill this should be a sizeable addition.

Fans are certainly excited about the return of Brewster.

brewster is coming ???

I wanted to make sure Brewster didn't get lost so …