Nintendo continues its prolific collaboration with the well-known toy brand LEGO by announcing that a new franchise among its ranks will soon become part of the world of Danish bricks: we are obviously talking about Animal Crossing.

The series that sees us lead our pleasant existence between gardening, fishing and trading in a village populated by cute anthropomorphic animals will soon become one (or more) LEGO sets.

The announcement comes through the publication of a short teaser trailer available on official Twitter (X) profile of Nintendo of Europe. The video shows some inhabitants and iconic characters from the series (including Fluffy, Tom Nook and Remo) in LEGO versions.

No statements have been made regarding the type or number of sets that will be included in this collaboration, but fans can’t wait to find out more.

The Animal Crossing series was born on Nintendo 64 but reached the peak of its fame with the chapters Wild World, New Leaf and the very recent New Horizonsconsidered a real “social lifesaver” during the Covid-19 quarantine period.

