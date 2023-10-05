To a great surprise Nintendo announced the arrival of a new collaboration with LEGOand this time it will be themed Animal Crossing. Thanks to a short teaser released on its social pages, the software house has revealed a series of minifigures dedicated to some of the most iconic characters of the franchise including Tom Nook, Fluffy And Marshall.

No further details have been released at the moment. We do not know which sets will be produced nor when these will be available on the market.

While waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the teaser trailer dedicated to the collaboration!

Source: Nintendo