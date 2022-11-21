One of the largest communities of Italian fans, Animal Crossing Life, has created the special in-game Island Avalonia, inspired by the awaited Disney animated feature film directed by Don Hall Strange World: A Mysterious World, which will arrive on November 23rd in Italian rooms and will feature a family of explorers, the Clade, on an unexpected journey into an unknown and dangerous land. The virtual space in the game for Switch is full of easter eggs and interactive elements: starting from the panoramic point, useful for scrutinizing the horizon and observing the pando, the plant that supplies energy to the community of Avalonia, to then continue with the camp , a space designed for resting and for fine-tuning vehicles inspired by those featured in the film. Avalonia Island can be explored in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the dream code DA-7049-8519-2666, while all the decorations inspired by Strange World can be found thanks to the stylist code MA-4079-7319-1238.