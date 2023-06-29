Animal Behavior | Even the fly has a treat – the proboscis must be made sweet, even if it doesn’t starve

What wouldn’t the summer coffee tables be without the flies that get stuck in the ovens? Sweet treats taste good to them too, and they don’t necessarily just want to fill up.

At least banana flies also eat for pleasure, according to a US study in the journal eLife.

Appetite researchers estimate the amount by monitoring the eating times of banana flies. All individuals landed on the food repeatedly and vacuumed it with their proboscis for a short time at a time.

Fasted flies took longer to eat than full ones. The researchers distinguished nutritional and pleasure-oriented appetite by offering, as it were, a main course and a dessert: a sugar solution with or without proteins.

When hungry, the flies chose proteins, but when full, they lapped up the dessert version – especially if the sugar was not restricted.

Sugar cravings was specifically due to the desire to make the tip sweet and not the calorie count of the treat.

A calorie-free sweetener was good just like sugar, but an equally caloric substitute without sweetness was not.

Published in Tiede Luonto magazine 4/2023