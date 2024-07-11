Home page World

From: John Welte

A Swiss woman had a dangerous encounter with a female bear in northern Italy. The woman was walking with three children when the animal, which had a cub with it, launched an attack.

Molveno – Hardly a day goes by in northern Italy without some kind of contact between humans and bears. On Wednesday (July 10), a dangerous encounter occurred near Lake Molveno, 40 kilometers north of Lake Garda, reminiscent of the death of a tourist in Romania at the hands of a bear.

Incident in northern Italy: Mother was walking with her children when suddenly a bear charged at them

A holidaymaker from Switzerland was walking with her three children on the southwest shore of the idyllic lake early on Wednesday afternoon when she encountered a female bear with at least one cub with her. The autonomous province of Trentino reported on this incident.

During the walk, the woman later reported to the authorities, she noticed the adult animal next to a ramp overlooking the street. Shortly afterwards, a mock attack occurred – the bear rushed towards the woman and lunged for a blow. “The lady then turned to her children to protect them and at that moment the bear touched her shirt, but did not cause any injury,” it says. The animal then ran off again, accompanied by a boy. The woman and children were unharmed, but the shock was immense. The woman contacted the authorities.

Woman wants to protect her children, then the bear hits her upper body

A special team from the Trento forestry authorities, with the support of a canine unit, then investigated the site to check whether the animals had left the area and to determine the exact location where the events occurred, in order to search for samples in order to collect biological data that could be used to identify the bear.

Female bears accompanied by their cubs are considered particularly dangerous when they encounter people, as they want to protect their young. For example, the fatal attack on the jogger in Val di Sole last year was carried out by a female bear with cubs.

The discussion about the bears is raging in social networks

The discussion about the bears in Trentino is heating up on social networks: “The lady and her children can light a candle to the Virgin Mary,” writes one Facebook-User. Another says: “We must not make the mistake of humanizing animals: They are animals that act instinctively according to their species characteristics. The bear is an animal, a predator and wild, and it will stay that way.” Another user writes: “Absurd! That could have been a bloodbath. Animals are more important than children these days. The world is turned upside down! And one user gets sarcastic: “A caress from a bear for life.”

Further north in Val di Sole, a mushroom picker recently observed a bear from very close range. A single bear was filmed during a festival in the town of Malé in Trentino, and during the European elections a bear besieged a polling station near Lake Garda.