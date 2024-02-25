A man was arrested tAfter kicking a dog and whipping a cat in Queretaro; After his capture, a judge determined that he should pay a fine of $54,000 pesos for animal abuse.

Through a statement, the Animal Protection Directorate of the Ministry of Public Services Municipal authorities announced that they were dealing with a case of pet abuse in the municipality of Querétaro.

He explained that he received a complaint about a video in which a young man is shown hitting a dog and a cat. It should be noted that the video was spread on various social networks.

Animal Protection He highlighted that the collaboration of the Querétaro State Police was requested to arrest the man who had been caught mistreating his pets.

The offender was placed at the disposal of the Civic Courts, where a penalty of 7 2 hours of arrest and a fine of 500 UMA, equivalent to around 54 thousand pesos.

Meanwhile, the Animal Protection Directorate managed to secure the aggressor's pets, which were a cat, four dogs and three rabbits.

Subsequently, the animals were taken for examination with the Animal Protection veterinarians of the municipality of Querétaro.

Finally, the details about the case were made available to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Querétaro (FGE), to carry out the corresponding investigations.

Video captures animal abuse in Querétaro

The video of this case was shared on social networks and it shows how the young man approaches a white dog and kicks it for no apparent reason; The dog had its muzzle tied so he could not defend himself.

Likewise, the aggressor took a cat out of a transport box, and then violently slammed it against the wall of a room.

Apparently, a neighbor of the detainee was the one who recorded the events and reported it to the corresponding authorities.