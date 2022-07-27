Animal ambulance Den Helder-Hollands Kroon makes a special appeal on Facebook : Maine Coon Kees no longer needs to be rescued. The animal just likes to swim in the water. In addition, he likes a mud bath from time to time. So if you see him walking around with rumpled fur, know that he doesn’t need rescuing.

The animal ambulance was called so often for Kees that they decided to dedicate a message on Facebook to it, also on behalf of his owners. Because of his special behavior – most cats shy away from water – they have their hands full with the tomcat: ‘Kees lives in Anna Paulowna’, they write. ‘He can regularly be found in a ditch, because Kees likes to swim… Not many cats like that, but Kees most certainly does. Kees also loves to roll in the mud, which is why he got his nickname Smeerkees.’

They are therefore not surprised that people want to save the cat, who can look rather neglected after a swim because of his long hair. But, the animal ambulance writes, 'there is nothing wrong with Kees. It's just a 7-year-old freebie who likes to swim and roll in the mud.'

Kees is therefore not neglected. ‘Kees has a sweet mistress who takes good care of him.’ It can actually be dangerous to want to help him. ‘We want to urge people not to feed Kees! Kees is on medication and has special food. Feeding him can cause problems for his health.’

Concerned residents of Anna Pavlovna should therefore not be surprised if the animal ambulance asks to take a picture of a ‘rescued’ cat. ‘If our colleagues recognize Kees, we can tell you with confidence that you can just let Kees walk.’

