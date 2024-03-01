Animal rights activists disrupted the fashion show of Victoria Beckham's autumn/winter collection in Paris on Friday evening. The activists from the animal rights organization PETA took to the catwalk during the show, part of the famous Paris Fashion Week, and held up signs with texts denouncing the use of animal raw materials in the clothes of the former Spice Girl.
