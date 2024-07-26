The English rider Charlotte Dujardin said Tuesday she will not compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics while she is investigated over a video that allegedly shows her hitting a student’s horse on the legs with a whip during a training session.

The multiple Olympic medallist said she made “an error of judgement” in the incident filmed four years ago, which was first revealed by the Dutch website horses.nl.

Controversy ignited

According to the British agency PA, the complaint to the International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI) and the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) came from a Dutch lawyer representing a client.

“A video has emerged from four years ago showing me making an error in judgement during a training session,” the athlete said in a statement to PA.

“It is understandable that the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating, and I have taken the decision to withdraw from all competitions – including the Paris Olympic Games – while this process takes place,” he added.

Rider Charlotte Dujardin. Photo:AFP Share

“What happened was completely out of line and does not reflect how I train my horses or my students. However, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example,” she said.

Dujardin, who is the joint-most successful British athlete with six Olympic medals alongside Laura Kenny, apologised for her actions and for letting down Team GB and its sponsors, and pledged to cooperate with the investigation. Dujardin, who was due to compete in individual and team dressage, will be replaced by Becky Moody in the latter.

