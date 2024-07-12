Skinned Cats, Poisoned Dogs, Crushed Seagulls: Animal Violence, It’s Time to Say Enough

Violence against animals is now the order of the day, complaints are made but the penalties are inadequate and uncertain, since the beginning of 2024 there have been hundreds of cases of mistreatment and killing of animals, the guilty practically unpunished.



Below AnimaLiberAction Aps and Eleonora Evi report the latest events of these days: a kitten thrown from a bridge in Sardinia, seagulls attracted with food by some boys on a boat with the intent of crushing them with the weight of their bodies in Naples, a lamb killed during a training course at an agricultural school in the Marche, eight dogs poisoned in the province of Syracuse.

After the case of Leone in Angri, the cat skinned alive and then deceased, we organized a petition where we ask for exemplary and above all certain punishments against anyone who commits crimes against animals.

Eleonora Evi, member of the Chamber of Deputies for the Democratic Party, has committed to reporting our petition in a parliamentary question to the government, zero tolerance against individuals who are dangerous to society, for this reason an awareness is needed especially by the institutions. “We will work to ensure that they listen to our requests. Everyone’s duty is to report criminal acts, the duty of the institutions is to ensure that criminals are brought to justice”. Gianluca Bisogno, president of AnimaLiberAction, strongly declares. “Politics cannot remain still and watch and tolerate this wave of violence and torture against sentient beings. The government and Parliament have the duty to act as more and more indignant citizens are asking” says Evi.

“Our mission is to protect the most defenseless – underlines Fabiana Giudizioso secretary of AnimaLiberAction – animals are unfortunately always the last of the last, this must change, we will always fight so that fundamental rights are extended to every individual regardless of species”