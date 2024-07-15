Juarez City.- The Department of Ecology responded to a citizen complaint after finding seven cats and two dogs dead in a house, which were already in a state of decomposition.

The head of the department, César Díaz Gutiérrez, reported that the complaint was received through a phone call, made by neighbors who detected foul odors coming from the house located in Cerrada del Roble, in the southeastern part of the city.

Ecology personnel went to the scene and requested the help of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat and the Fire Department to open the house, since it was apparently uninhabited. Inside the house, the personnel found the bodies of the cats, while in the yard were the dogs.

According to the Department of Ecology, a complaint has been filed with the State Attorney General’s Office, and the case is currently under investigation.