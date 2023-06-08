The cases of animal abuse in the State of Mexico do not stop, now, 65 puppies that were in terrible conditions were rescued by the Animal Welfare Center of Valle de Bravo, in the State of Mexico.

The puppies would have been picked up by a man living on the streets, who would have “rescued” them for 3 years. However, after being arrested He was diagnosed with a mental disorder called ”Noah Syndrome”; he picked up the animals thinking that he was helping them, without realizing the situation in which he had them.

The man he put the little loins in improvised cages inside an irregular shelter located inside a property in the San Antonio neighborhood, next to the Miguel Alemán Váldes dam.

According to the Animal Welfare Center, sometimes the puppies were fed by the adult, and suffered from diseases, were not vaccinated and had injuries which, on many occasions, led them to death.

It was last Thursday, June 1, when the Valle de Bravo Animal Welfare Center rescued 38 adults and 27 pupswhich were transferred to the shelter facilities in the Cuadrilla de Dolores neighborhood.

Also, it was reported that the man was channeled to the Municipal DIF System to give an assessment and delivered to his family hours later.