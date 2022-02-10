In an unfortunate fact and cataloged as animal abusethree dogs recently lost their lives when they were shot directly with a firearm by one of their owner’s neighbors in the Mexico state.

The alleged aggressor, identified as Mariano “N”, went in the company of another individual to his neighbor’s house located in the Second Block of the town of El Palmito, in the municipality of Timilpan.

At the moment, it is unknown if the aggressor and his companion were drunk or if there was a conflict between the owner of the three puppies and his neighbor.

This happened on January 17, when suddenly the main aggressor opened fire on the house where three dogs were outside, two of the Beagle breed and one of the Husky breed, causing their death.

It is noted that the owner of the three puppies was aware of the violent acts by his neighbor, so he remained hidden inside his house during the aggression to avoid being shot, as well as his pets.

The fact has been investigated by the Agent of the Public Ministry of the Atlacomulco Regional Prosecutor’s Office, of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEM), proving the possible participation of Mariano “N” in said attack.

For the crime of animal abuse, the Mexican authorities determined that the aforementioned would be linked to the process and that in a period of two months for the closure of the investigation, his conviction will be known.