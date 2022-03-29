Innovation is the watchword at the Ânima Educação group. With more than 320 thousand students and 18 thousand educators, distributed in 18 higher education institutions and in more than 400 educational centers throughout Brazil, Ânima was already preparing for the hybrid model of education well before the Covid-19 pandemic. 19 to make online teaching a reality.

“Five years ago, we saw that companies were leaving the dichotomy of selling online or in person, which came to be called omnichannel. We realized that with education it would be no different, with emphasis on hybrid education. We understood that in the future the student would choose how to use it and we prepared Ânima for this movement”, says the company’s CEO, Marcelo Bueno.

At the same time, the educational group realized that students were no longer comparing prices from educational institutions, but comparing service provision and seeking a digital transformation in education, as had already occurred with food delivery apps, such as iFood, or passenger transport, such as Uber.

The result of this change that began to happen about five years ago ensured a quick adaptation to the virtual model, when the pandemic prevented students from going to classrooms. Now the group prepares for the return to face-to-face.

“Now we are returning to the face-to-face model, which will not be what it used to be. Many started to think that everything was EAD, but the face-to-face is still important. The face-to-face experience, however, will be different, with more use of laboratories, for example. I believe there will be a transformation, and we are preparing for it, revisiting physical spaces”, comments the executive.

The vision of five years ago in relation to hybrid learning guaranteed Ânima Educação to close last year with an adjusted EBITDA of R$ 802.7 million, 113.9% higher than the previous year, as well as an adjusted net income of R$ 111.8 million, up 68.2% from 2020.

The education group also posted net revenue of R$2.6 billion, an increase of 86.5% compared to last year, mainly supported by the expansion of the student base, which grew 191.2% versus the previous year, resulting from acquisitions.

André Tavares, CFO of Ânima, highlights the company’s strong cash generation. Free cash generation reached R$638.3 million, representing a 79.5% increase in adjusted EBITDA in the period. The strong synergy with the companies acquired last year, added to the strategic execution capacity, are some of the factors that reinforce the company’s growth. They should be highlighted with concomitant assessments of ways to accelerate the deleveraging process, as highlighted by Tavares.

Bueno also comments that an important part of this growth is due to the maturation of the medicine vertical, Inspirali, which is gaining more and more representation within the company. At the end of 2021, it gained even greater prominence after the strategic alliance signed with DNA Capital, in which it will invest R$ 1 billion to allow it to continue the development of its strategy. Inspirali represented 25.6% of consolidated net revenue, reaching the level of R$679.1 million in 2021.

