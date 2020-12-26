Noted Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad died on Friday after drowning in a dam. Anil, 48, was in Idukki district of Kerala. He went to take bath with friends in Malankara Dam, where he died after drowning.

Went to shoot next film

According to reports, the police said that he went to bathe in the dam with friends. Could not get out because of going deep. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he died. He was in Thodupuzha for the shooting of his next film.

Started career as a TV anchor

The people of the industry have expressed grief over his death. Anil Nedumangad had worked in films like ‘Ayyappanam Koshiyum’, ‘Parol’, ‘Luck’ and Kalyanam. He started his career as a TV anchor.