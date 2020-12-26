Anil Murthy (Singapore, 1973) is 12 days away from becoming the person who he has remained as president of Valencia in the XXI Century for the longest time. He only has to overcome Manuel Llorente, who was in office 1,368 days. Behind he left Juan Soler (1,245) and Jaume Ortí (1,211). Murthy, the only president who has silenced the fans among the 37 that Valencia has had throughout its history, grabs, by its servility to Peter Lim, to the electric chair of Mestalla, the one that has seen the most presidents (11) among those clubs that have played at least 15 of the last 20 seasons in the First Division.

“You have to assume that your boss is not going to change; So you have two options, adapt and follow the line of work of your boss; or changing bosses, which means changing jobs ”. The phrase is from Anil Murthy himself, he said it at the closing of a master’s degree, and summarizes why they fired Mateu Alemany and why Murthy is still in office.

Murthy is persona non grata in the Agrupació de Penyes, to which he expelled from a headquarters that the club had given him for 25 years; Murthy has politicians unhinged by his immobility on the issue of the new stadium; Murthy has made clean of discordant voices in the club; Murthy he is not seen by the dressing room as a valid interlocutor and his relationship with Javi Gracia is one of “hello and goodbye”. But Murthy carries out Lim’s directives without question., even if they are detrimental to the interests of the entity that presides. So, If Lim closes the transfer tap, Murthy doesn’t even try to make him understand that if Uros Racic (22 years old and 11 games in the First Division) catches a cold, the house of cards falls apart.

The silence of Mestalla due to the pandemic is heavenly music for Murthy. Paco Roig (after a Valencia-Valladolid in 1997) or Juan Soler (after a Valencia-Athletic in 2007) they could not bear the pressure of the handkerchief and did not step on the presidential seat again after the verdict of the stands. The difference between Murthy and them, no matter how many war drums sounded every Sunday towards him, is that the decision about its continuity is not yours but Lim’s. If not, ask Kim koh, executive who landed in Mestalla when the sale process in 2014 and to whom Lim recently agreed to ‘release’ him after more than two years asking him to return to Singapore.

Valencia has gone in just over a year from being a champion and Champions team to being one point from relegation. But his sports crisis is peccata minuta compared to the social and with its economic situation (458M € of debt, 212 short-term). Murthy says social noise is the fault of “fake news” and “false fans”, although the club handles data that predict a reduction in subscribers between 8,000 and 12,000.

Lim’s management has managed to sit at the same table (From Torino to Mestalla) to the bourgeoisie of Valencia, millenians and country people“To be honest, I don’t have a lot of time to spend on them …” Murthy said in reference to the opposition, a president who kicks empathy when he speaks (“It is what there is” or “coach-official”); a diplomat who when he arrived (2016) it was said that it was to control communication and today presumes to decide how much homegrown players are with Gracia.