Anil Kapoor shared the picture on social media and wrote, ‘Mummy is playing her favorite card game … it’s Rummy time! It’s been so many years and I still don’t know how to hold the cards correctly. ‘ While sharing the picture, Anil Kapoor’s wife wrote, “Family who plays Rummy and lives together.”
Anil Kapoor remains social media active
Anil Kapoor is very active on social media. He often shares his fitness videos and photos. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared many old pictures on his mother’s birthday and wrote a cute post.
Upcoming movies by Anil Kapoor
Talking about the workfront, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. Apart from this, he will be seen working in Karan Johar’s multistarrer ‘Takht’. Anil Kapoor last worked in the film ‘Malang’.
