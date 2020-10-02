Bollywood’s Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has been entertaining people on the film screen for years. Apart from reel, Anil Kapoor entertains fans in real life too. Along with this, he spends time with his family. Actor was seen playing cards with his mother Nirmal Kapoor, wife Sunita Kapoor and sister Reena.

Photos shared on social media

Anil Kapoor shared the picture on social media and wrote, ‘Mummy is playing her favorite card game … it’s Rummy time! It’s been so many years and I still don’t know how to hold the cards correctly. ‘ While sharing the picture, Anil Kapoor’s wife wrote, “Family who plays Rummy and lives together.”

Instagram story

Anil Kapoor remains social media active

Anil Kapoor is very active on social media. He often shares his fitness videos and photos. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared many old pictures on his mother’s birthday and wrote a cute post.

Upcoming movies by Anil Kapoor

Talking about the workfront, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. Apart from this, he will be seen working in Karan Johar’s multistarrer ‘Takht’. Anil Kapoor last worked in the film ‘Malang’.