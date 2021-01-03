The Kapil Sharma Show is telecast on Saturdays and Sundays during the week. And this time Anil Kapoor became the guest of the show. So there was bound to be fun on the set. And the same thing happened. When the evergreen Anil Kapoor arrived on the show, this laughter of laughter resonated with more laughter.

Anil arrives for the promotion of AK Vs AK

Anil Kapoor’s recent AK Versus AK (AK Vs AK) web series has been released. It is present on Netflix, which is getting a lot of love from the audience and Anil Kapoor’s fans. A lot of controversy about this series also came up some time ago. So Anil Kapoor had reached Kapil’s show for the same promotion.

Funny video came out of the set

At the same time, a fun video has emerged from the sets of Kapil’s show in which both Anil Kapoor and Kapil Sharma are seen together. Both are having fun as well as forcing the audience to tickle a lot with their words. In this video, Anil Kapoor is asking questions to Kapil Sharma that I offer you so many films, why do you refuse. Kapil’s reply on this and Anil Kapoor’s presence on it is worth seeing. In this video, Anil can be seen stating that he had offered Kapil a role in 24, Mubaraka and Tez film.

Kapil Sharma has shared this video from his Instagram account and has also written a funny caption on it. At the same time, people liked this video very much and now seeing this, it is also becoming viral. At the same time, in this show, Anil Kapoor has also revealed that he does the rejected films of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Even he tells Abhishek that if he rejects any film, he must tell it.