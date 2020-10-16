Bollywood’s Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is beating his growing age ahead of his fitness. Age is just a number for an actor. Anil Kapoor often shares videos related to his workouts on social media. Regardless of how fit Anil Kapoor was, but for the last 10 years he was struggling with a foot-related problem called Akilis tendon. Now he has got rid of this problem without surgery.

Anil Kapoor shared photos

Anil Kapoor shared some pictures on his Instagram account on Friday. In this post, he has told about his experience and also mentioned the doctor with whose help he recovered without surgery.



Anil Kapoor told about the experience

Anil Kapoor wrote, ‘I was struggling with akilis tendon problem for the last 10 years. Doctors from all over the world advised me that this would not be right and I would have to undergo surgery. But Doctor Muller treated me well and guided me. Without getting any surgery with his help, I started walking properly, then started running and now I am also comfortable skipping.

Upcoming movies by Anil Kapoor

Talking about the workfront, Anil Kapoor will soon be seen sharing screen with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. Apart from this, he will be seen working in Karan Johar’s multistarrer ‘Takht’. Anil Kapoor last worked in the film ‘Malang’.