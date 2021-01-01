Anil Kapoor is considered one of the best actors of Bollywood. Anil Kapoor’s films are also well liked. Anil Kapoor, who is always away from the limelight, is still constantly competing with young artists in Bollywood. Recently, Anil Kapoor has jokingly said that he does the rejected films of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Anil Kapoor was asked about whether he was a friend of Abhishek Bachchan so that he would keep telling him what movies Amitabh Bachchan had rejected so that Anil Kapoor would call the producer and make those films To ask for work? In response to this, Anil jokingly said that not only Amitabh Bachchan but he has also told Abhishek Bachchan that if he rejects any film, then tell about it.



Let me tell you that Anil Kapoor’s film ‘Malang’ was released last year in which his work was highly appreciated. Recently, another film, AK Versus AK, has been released online with Anurag Kashyap in the lead role. Anil Kapoor is now working on the film ‘Jug Jug Jio’ with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from this, Anil has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’. Soon Anil Kapoor will also start shooting for the film ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor, whose teaser has been released on the occasion of New Year.

