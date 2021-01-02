Anil Kapoor did a clean bold with the answer
Kareena spoke to Anil Kapoor on the show about the discrimination of fees paid to women and mail actors. He told Anil and Anurag that some actors in Hollywood had come forward to pay equal fees to female actors. Shouldn’t actors do this in Bollywood too? Anil Kapoor gave a clean bold to Kareena with his reply on this.
Kareena Kapoor laughed at Anil’s answer
Anil Kapoor replied, you had taken a lot of money from me. Kareena started laughing at this and said that we are breaking the barrier but there are some people with whom this is still happening. Anil told the whole incident on this. He told that in ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Kareena was approached for the lead role. She was accompanied by Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.
Anil had said, Bebo, ask for it
Anil said that when he was talking about money to Kareena, he got a call, man this is asking for more money from the hero. I said, give it, bebo give it.
