For the year 2020 was very good on the professional front. In February, the film ‘Malang’ grossed around Rs 60 crore. The film was one of the few films to run at the box office. Anil Kapoor’s latest release is ‘Ak vs Ak’. When he reached the show with Anurag Kashyap to promote it, the fun was revealed. He told that Kareena had to pay huge amount for the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Anil Kapoor did a clean bold with the answer

Kareena spoke to Anil Kapoor on the show about the discrimination of fees paid to women and mail actors. He told Anil and Anurag that some actors in Hollywood had come forward to pay equal fees to female actors. Shouldn’t actors do this in Bollywood too? Anil Kapoor gave a clean bold to Kareena with his reply on this.

Kareena Kapoor laughed at Anil’s answer

Anil Kapoor replied, you had taken a lot of money from me. Kareena started laughing at this and said that we are breaking the barrier but there are some people with whom this is still happening. Anil told the whole incident on this. He told that in ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Kareena was approached for the lead role. She was accompanied by Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Anil had said, Bebo, ask for it

Anil said that when he was talking about money to Kareena, he got a call, man this is asking for more money from the hero. I said, give it, bebo give it.