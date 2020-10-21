There are some actors in Bollywood who have beaten their age. The name of Anil Kapoor is at the forefront of them. Yes, Anil Kapoor is 63 at the moment but does not look less than a young hero. Seeing Anil Kapoor’s fitness, perhaps 20 years younger heroes will also be blushing. Anil Kapoor has done tremendous work on his body in the lockdown period which is now visible in his pictures.

Anil Kapoor looks more youthful in his recent pictures shared on social media. In these pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen walking on Topless Beach. Sharing the photos, Anil Kapoor wrote, ‘These dads don’t preach, just take off their tops and walk on the beach.’



Anil Kapoor has written a long caption with these pictures. He wrote, ‘Everyone has their weakness, I have food. My inner Punjabi boys always like to taste. My goal is always bigger than my stomach. In lockdown I aimed to get a new sharp look. For this new look, the diet had to be taken in a completely new way. Harsh and my trainer Mark took this responsibility on themselves and always took care of my food plan. I tried and I fought. Sometimes I fell. And what I learned from this is that the chain is as strong as it is weak at its joint. So everyone in the house had to join me. It also includes cooks to support my family. Fitness is not just a fight for a single man or woman but in this we need support and encouragement. (Always include your family and if you want to succeed, then seek help from your diet.) Is it easy? To be honest, not always. Many times this Punjabi Munda used to go a little too much, but then most days it used to happen like this picture.



Let me tell you that earlier also Anil Kapoor had shared some of his pictures in which he said that he had been struggling with his heels for 10 years. In these pictures, Anil Kapoor was seen jumping rope and with his doctor Muller.



Talking about the work front, Anil Kapoor last appeared in Mohit Suri’s film ‘Malang’ with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patni and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht in which he will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Jahnavi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.