It has been discussed for a long time that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni are in a relationship. However, both of them have never accepted the matter of their relationship. Recently, during the Kapil Sharma Show, Anil Kapoor has almost confirmed that Tiger and Disha are dating each other.

During the chat show, Anil Kapoor was asked which actor’s diet he would like to steal, then Anil Kapoor named Tiger Shroff without any delay. Soon after, Anil said that although Tiger stole his girlfriend Disha Patni’s diet, yet Anil Kapoor has not worked with Tiger Shroff, although Anil has worked with Disha Patni in the film ‘Malang’.

Though Disha and Tiger have never acknowledged that they are both in a relationship, but from always going on holidays together to dinner dates and events, Tiger and Disha are believed to be in a relationship. The two also worked together in the film ‘Baaghi 2’. The pair of Tiger and Disha were also highly appreciated in the film.



Talking about the work front, Disha Patni will now be seen opposite Salman Khan in ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted’ bhai. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Talking about Tiger Shroff, he will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganpat’.

