Though Disha and Tiger have never acknowledged that they are both in a relationship, but from always going on holidays together to dinner dates and events, Tiger and Disha are believed to be in a relationship. The two also worked together in the film ‘Baaghi 2’. The pair of Tiger and Disha were also highly appreciated in the film.
Talking about the work front, Disha Patni will now be seen opposite Salman Khan in ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted’ bhai. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Talking about Tiger Shroff, he will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ and ‘Ganpat’.
