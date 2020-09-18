Anil Dhasmana, former chairman of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Technical Research Organization by the central government. NTRO is a technical organization that works under the Government of India. Anil Dhasmana is a 1981 batch IPS officer and is considered close to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The entire plan and operation of Balakot surgical strike was carried out under the leadership of Dhasmana.Dhasmana has been appointed in place of Satish Jha, who was the Chief of the NTRO till now. Satish Jha retired as Chief of NTRO on Thursday. After this, Anil Dhasman took over the responsibility of this post. Dhasmana has been appointed by the appointment committee headed by PM Modi and has been formally announced on Friday evening.

Dhasmana, who has worked in RAW for a long time, is said to be an expert on Pakistan affairs. Dhasmana, who became part of RAW in 1993, has been leading Pakistan’s field operations for a long time. Apart from this, they also keep a close watch on matters related to border security. Dhasmana left RAW before the 2019 elections and went behind the scenes. However, his return to NTRO is now being linked to the controversy over LAC from China.