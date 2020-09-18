Anil Dhasmana, former Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has been appointed as the new Chairman of the National Technical Research Organization (NTRO). It is the technical institution of India which is responsible for geospatial intelligence and satellite imagery.

The Appointments Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the name of Dhasmana and the former IPS officer was formally briefed on Friday.

Dhasmana will replace former Intelligence Bureau officer Satish Jha, who was relieved of office on Thursday. Dhasmana is a 1981 batch Indian police officer and Pakistan affairs analyst who led the planning of the Balakot air strike in February 2019 after 40 CRPF youths were killed in the Pulwama car attack.

Dhasmana stepped down a few months before the Lok Sabha election term ended in June 2019, although his extended tenure remained.

The top police officer is returning after 14 months at a time when NTRO is playing an important role in monitoring the movement of China’s People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control. The LAC has a heavy military and weapons gathering on both sides.

The two countries are constantly holding talks at the military and diplomatic level to resolve the deadlock, but there are signs that the dispute may drag on for some more time. Dhasmana had joined the Indian intelligence agency RAW in 1993 and worked vigorously on the agency’s Pakistan desk.