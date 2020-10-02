While the delay in the CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is hurting the family and fans of the actor, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has also questioned it. Anil Deshmukh is already hurt after the Mumbai Police snatched the investigation. Putting a question mark on the CBI investigation, he has asked that the CBI has been investigating the case for the past one and a half months, what is the end result of this?

A month and a half has passed, is the public looking forward?

Talking to the media on Friday, Anil Deshmukh said, “For about one and a half months, the people of entire Maharashtra, the people of the whole of India are looking forward to see what the result of the inquiry center has given to CBI? Did Sushant Singh Rajput commit suicide or was he killed? However, you know that the Mumbai Police was doing a thorough investigation, but suddenly the investigation was handed over to the CBI.

Anil Deshmukh’s silence on drug racket

Anil Deshmukh further said, ‘Now it’s been one and a half months. We are looking forward to what happened in this entire investigation. This should be reported to the CBI as soon as possible. Interestingly, this same Anil Deshmukh was silent on this whole matter for some time. When the drugs angle was revealed in the Narcotics Control Bureau investigation, Anil Deshmukh was questioned many times why the Mumbai police did not see the drugs angle. Then Anil Deshmukh never gave any answer before.

Maharashtra government was opposing CBI investigation

Maharashtra’s home minister and the state government had been opposing the handing over of Sushant’s case to the CBI since the beginning. Even when the Bihar police reached Mumbai for investigation after the FIR was registered in Patna, there was a lot of drama. The Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team from Bihar. Even IPS officer from Bihar was quarantined by BMC.

Family doing

On the other hand, the actor’s family and fans are also saddened by the delay in the investigation of Sushant case. Family lawyer Vikas Singh has even said that the investigation is now being done more than the drug racket, Sushant’s death and in such a situation, the family is feeling helpless. Sushant’s fans are also organizing a ‘Satyagraha for Sushant’ on 2 October at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.