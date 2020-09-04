The war of words between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government has intensified. Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been furious at Kangana’s inattentive statements. He has clearly stated that the way Kangana is targeting the Mumbai Police, he has no right to live in Mumbai.

‘They have insulted the police’

Anil Deshmukh said in a media interaction on Friday, ‘The Mumbai Police compares to the police at Scotland Yard. But some people are targeting the Mumbai Police. An IPS officer had to go to court after his (Kangana Ranaut) statement, because it is a case of insulting Mumbai Police. They have no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai. ‘

Kangana quote – I am coming on 9, in someone’s father …

Anil Deshmukh’s statement came at a time when Kangana was accused of threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and now said that she was coming to Mumbai. Kangana wrote on Twitter on Friday, ‘I see many people are threatening me not to come back to Mumbai, so I have decided that I will come to Mumbai on September 9. I will reach Mumbai airport and post time, if anyone has courage in their father, stop it.

Raut said – I will send POK at my expenseThis statement of Kangana has also been retaliated by Sanjay Raut. He has even called Kangana as ‘Mantle’. Raut said that if Kangana wants to go to POK, then she is ready to send Kangana at her expense. Raut said, ‘Kangana has insulted Maharashtra and insulted the Mumbai Police. If she is bringing security from Himachal then it is her responsibility. We did not say that we do not have personal enmity with them. But they should not use such language. ‘

‘This is a mental case’

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut further said, ‘The city where Kangana is residing. Where you earn She is talking about that city and the police. Mumbai Police rescued people in the attack. Kasab was caught, during the crisis of Corona, more than 50 policemen gave their lives and they are talking about that Mumbai Police. I will not use the same language as them. I respect the woman. The remarks he made about the police is wrong. The kind of things that are coming out, it is a mental case.

Kangana told fear of Mumbai Police

Actually, Kangana had tweeted in the past that she knew about the drug link of Bollywood. She tweeted to the Narcotics Control Bureau that she could help, provided she was given protection. This was questioned by BJP leader Ram Kadam by tweeting to the Maharashtra government. Kangana wrote in response that she wants security from the Center or Himachal Pradesh. He told the Mumbai Police fear. Sanjay Raut’s statement on this was that if there is so much fear then do not come to Mumbai. Kangana retorted that Mumbai is now feeling like PoK.