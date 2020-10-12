The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the central government and the State Bank of India on a plea by former chairman of RCom Anil Ambani in which he was trying to recover Rs 1,200 crore loan against two of his companies in the insolvency process in which some of China’s creditor banks Has also requested to be included. Chinese banks have obtained an order from a UK court to recover $ 717 million against Ambani. Simultaneously, the court has also continued the prohibition on recovering Ambani’s assets from sale.Ambani has been given this exemption under Section 96 of the Insolvency and Debt Code. This direction has been given by the court on the demand of SBI’s clarification regarding the sale of Ambani’s property. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajneesh Bhatnagar has also issued notice to Ambani’s application to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Ambani has also petitioned the Chinese banks to be parties in the case so that they do not get caught in contempt of court due to following the May order of the UK court. The Delhi High Court has barred Ambani from transferring, segregating, holding on to his assets or eroding his legal rights or interests. The ban will continue till the bankruptcy process is pending against him. Ambani had given a private guarantee to SBI for loans of Rs 565 crore and Rs 635 crore respectively for RCom and Reliance Infratel Limited in August 2016.