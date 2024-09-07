The Minister for Racial Equality is one of the alleged victims of sexual harassment committed by the former Minister for Human Rights

The Minister for Racial Equality, Anielle Francodid not participate in the civic-military parade of September 7, held this Saturday (September 7, 2024) at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. She was present at the 2023 celebration.

The absence occurred after accusations of sexual harassment brought down former Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship Silvio Almeida. Anielle was one of the alleged victims. The case resulted in Almeida’s dismissal on Friday (September 6) by the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

After the announcement, Anielle spoke out about the accusations. She did not confirm it, but thanked Lula for the “forceful action” when firing Almeida.

“It is unacceptable to downplay or minimize episodes of violence. Recognizing the seriousness of this practice and acting immediately is the correct procedure, which is why I emphasize President Lula’s strong action and thank everyone for the expressions of support and solidarity I have received.”he said in a note published on Instagram. Read the full text in this report.

In addition to the Minister of Racial Equality, five other ministers did not attend the parade in Brasília. They are: Fernando Haddad (Finance), Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture and Livestock), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Farming) and Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples).

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva was also absent from the event. She was invited to participate in the 5th Celebration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Monday (9.Sep).

