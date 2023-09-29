Minister is criticized for using FAB plane to go to the final of the Copa do Brasil, as part of action to combat racism

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, prepared a dossier about attacks, insults and racism she has suffered since the beginning of the week. The material was sent to the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security) on Thursday (September 28, 2023) to investigate the commission of crimes, due to threats to their physical integrity and hate messages.

The attacks occurred through the social networks Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) and through institutional email. The texts were gathered with the authors’ profiles, days and times of sending/posting.

The attacks began last Sunday (September 24), with the repercussions of Anielle’s trip to Brazilian Cup finalin São Paulo, as part of an action to combat racism in sports.

The minister attended the event to sign an agreement between the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Sports and the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). Anielle was criticized for use a FAB flight (Brazilian Air Force) to attend the game, even though it was a work commitment.

According to the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Brazilian Cup final was chosen to carry out the publicity action due to the high number of people present at the stadium and the large audience, typical of a championship final. According to the organization, the use of the FAB flight for an institutional mission is standard practice when traveling to ministerial and government actions.

With information from Brazil Agency.