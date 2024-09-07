Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/06/2024 – 21:22

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, spoke out for the first time on Friday night, the 6th, since the allegation that she had been sexually harassed by the now former Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, became public. Anielle asked for privacy to be respected and said that she will help in the investigations opened against Almeida. She also defended President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and said that “confronting any and all forms of violence is a permanent commitment of this government.”

In a statement released on her social media, Anielle said that “it is not acceptable to downplay or minimize episodes of violence.” “Recognizing the seriousness of this practice and acting immediately is the correct procedure, which is why I emphasize President Lula’s strong action and thank everyone for the expressions of support and solidarity I have received,” she said.

The minister stated that “attempts to blame, disqualify, embarrass, or pressure victims to speak out in moments of pain and vulnerability are also unacceptable, as they only fuel the cycle of violence.” “I ask that you respect my space and my right to privacy. I will contribute to the investigations whenever called upon,” she added.

Since the allegations of sexual harassment against Silvio Almeida came to light, the now former minister has categorically denied them and said that they were “absurd inferences” with the sole purpose of harming me, erasing our struggles and stories, and blocking our future.” Almeida also criticized Me Too, which was responsible for receiving complaints from women who said they had been sexually harassed by the former minister and for confirming the existence of these accusations.

“We know how much women and girls suffer every day from harassment at work, on public transport, at school and at home. And I can say that confronting any and all forms of violence is a permanent commitment of this government,” said the minister.

Anielle met with President Lula on Friday afternoon, the 6th, to explain the allegations that were made public against Silvio Almeida. The now former minister was also heard by the president, in a meeting that culminated in his dismissal from the Ministry of Human Rights.