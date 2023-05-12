Agreement proposes recognition of underreporting of racial discrimination and hate crimes

The Minister of Racial Equality of Brazil, Anielle Franco (PSOL), and the Minister of Equality of Spain, Irene Montero, signed on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) an agreement to combat racism, xenophobia and related forms discrimination, especially in sports activities.

“Unfortunately, in recent months, news of Brazilian athletes who have been victims of racism in European clubs has gained special repercussions.”informed the Brazilian ministry, through note.

The agreement provides, among other actions, the recognition of underreporting of acts of racial discrimination and hate crimes and favoring the reporting by victims, with free legal assistance.

Brazil and Spain should also promote studies, research and statistics that assess the impact of structural racism on their societies and recognize the consequences of discrimination on their socio-cultural formations.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE

The bilateral agreement also includes actions to combat gender and ethnic political violence. The memorandum provides that both countries should share good practices against political violence, cited by the Brazilian ministry as “a serious violation of human rights”.

“Within 90 days, the two countries must designate a follow-up commission, formed jointly by representatives of the two ministries, which will be responsible for ensuring the effective coordination of the planned activities.“, said the briefcase.

The agreement is expected to last for four years and may be renewed for the same period.

With information from Brazil Agency.