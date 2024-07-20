Minister of Social Equality has been in a relationship with Carlos Frederico da Silva for 7 years; ceremony will be next Saturday (27.Jul)

The Minister for Racial Equality, Anielle Franco40 years old, will marry Carlos Frederico da Silva35 years old, next Saturday (27.Jul.2024). The ceremony will be held at the Santa Bernadete Parish, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The couple has been together for 7 years. Anielle and Carlos Frederico are parents to Eloah, 4 years old.

The Minister of Management, Esther Dweek, the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros, and the minister of CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), Vinícius Carvalho, will be the best men at the wedding.

