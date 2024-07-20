Minister of Social Equality has been in a relationship with Carlos Frederico da Silva for 7 years; ceremony will be next Saturday (27.Jul)
The Minister for Racial Equality, Anielle Franco40 years old, will marry Carlos Frederico da Silva35 years old, next Saturday (27.Jul.2024). The ceremony will be held at the Santa Bernadete Parish, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).
The couple has been together for 7 years. Anielle and Carlos Frederico are parents to Eloah, 4 years old.
The Minister of Management, Esther Dweek, the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros, and the minister of CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), Vinícius Carvalho, will be the best men at the wedding.
Here is the list of confirmed authorities:
- Jorge MessiasAttorney General of the Union;
- Sonia GuajajaraMinister of Indigenous Peoples;
- Cida GoncalvesMinister of Women;
- Luciana Santos, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil;
- Nisia TrindadeMinister of Health;
- Alexandre PadilhaMinister of Institutional Relations;
- Paul TeixeiraMinister of Agrarian Development;
- Wellington DiasMinister of Social Development;
- Esther DweckMinister of Management;
- Tarciana Medeirospresident of Banco do Brasil;
- Vinicius Carvalhofrom the CGU (Office of the Comptroller General of the Union);
- Eduardo Paesmayor of Rio de Janeiro;
- Miriam Belchiorexecutive secretary of the Civil House;
- Aloizio Mercadante, president of BNDES;
- Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), federal deputy;
- Taliria Petrone (Psol-RJ), federal deputy;
- Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ), federal deputy.
