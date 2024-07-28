Minister for Racial Equality married engineer Carlos Frederico da Silva on the day her sister would have turned 45

The minister Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) married the engineer Carlos Frederico da Silva on Saturday (27.Jul.2024) in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The ceremony was held on the day that would have been the birthday of his sister, the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ), murdered in 2018. She would have been 45 years old.

The councilwoman’s daughter, Luyara Franco, led the procession at the ceremony carrying a street sign with Marielle Franco’s name. The sign became a symbol after the PSOL candidate’s death. Anielle’s daughters, Mariah and Eloah, handed out sunflowers.

Anielle and Carlos Frederico have been together for almost 6 years. They are the parents of Eloah, 4 years old. She is also the mother of Mariah, 8 years old.

The religious ceremony was held at the Santa Bernadete Parish, in the Higienópolis neighborhood, in Rio. Afterwards, the bride and groom received 200 guests at a celebration at the Lajedo event space, in Vagem Pequena.

The Minister of Management, Esther Dweekthe president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeirosand the Minister of CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), Vinícius Carvalho, were best men at the wedding.

Among those present were also:

Anielle’s dress was designed by designer Morena Andrade. The studio became known for having designed the wedding dress of influencer Camilla de Lucas and for being responsible for designing pieces used in Globo productions. Makeup was done by makeup artist Fran Constantino and the party was organized by Angel Cerimônia.

