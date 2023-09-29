Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/28/2023 – 22:11

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, prepared a dossier on the attacks and insults, threats and racism she has suffered on social media since the beginning of the week. The material was sent to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) this Thursday (28) to investigate the commission of crimes, due to the serious threats to their physical integrity and the hate attacks received.

The crimes occurred through the social networks Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) and through institutional email. The texts of the attacks were gathered with the profiles, days and times of sending/posting, to inform the investigation and subsequent accountability of the perpetrators.

The attacks began last Sunday (24), with the repercussions of the agenda to combat racism in sports. The minister attended the Brazilian Cup final, in São Paulo, to sign an agreement between the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Sports and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). Anielle was criticized for using a Brazilian Air Force flight to attend the event, a work schedule.

According to the Ministry, the Brazilian Cup final was chosen to carry out the publicity action due to the high number of people present at the stadium and the large audience, typical of a championship final. According to the ministry, the use of the FAB flight for an institutional mission is standard practice when traveling to ministerial and government actions.