Macaé Evaristo took office after accusations of harassment against former minister Sílvio Almeida; Marielle’s sister would be one of the victims

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, participated this Friday (September 27, 2024) in the inauguration ceremony of the Minister of Human Rights, Macaé Evaristo. The new head of the ministry was chosen by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to fill the position left by Silvio Almeida, dismissed after being accused of having committed sexual harassment against several people. One of the victims would have been minister Anielle Franco (Racial Equality).

Anielle had already welcomed the new Minister of Human Rights. After the event in Maranhão, on September 20, the sister of Marielle Franco (1979 – 2018) shared a photo with Macaé and the chief executive.

“I want to welcome educator Macaé Evaristo, new Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship. Macaé’s trajectory in the fight for racial inclusion and for democratic and equitable education for all Brazilians further qualifies this government. We continue together in building a fairer Brazil”wrote Franco in a post on social media.

POSSESSION OF MACAÉ

At the ceremony this Friday (September 27), held at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, only the head of Human Rights spoke. The event lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Read the list of authorities present:

Nísia Trindade, Minister of Health;

Cida Gonçalves, Minister of Women;

Marina Silva, Minister of the Environment;

Esther Dweck, Minister of Management and Innovation

Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality.

The first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, also participated in the ceremony.