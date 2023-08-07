Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/08/2023 – 16:59 Share

What changes people’s lives are well-constructed, committed public policies with adequate funding, said the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, when participating this Sunday (6) in the plenary session “Black Amazons: Environmental Racism, Traditional Peoples and Communities” , in Belém (PA), within the program of Diálogos Amazônicos.

“The policies we are building need to be effective to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Related news:

Within the construction of policies aimed at the Amazonian people, Anielle Franco mentioned a pact signed with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, for the creation of the Committee for Monitoring the Black Amazon and Combating Environmental Racism. With the government of Pará, a technical cooperation agreement was signed for emergency measures for serious mitigation, socio-environmental issues faced by the population of the Marajó archipelago, in addition to a partnership with the Secretariat for Racial Equality and Human Rights of Pará for the creation of public policies on the subject .

Data from the 2022 Census, recently released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), show that 32.1% of residents of the Legal Amazon are quilombolas, descendants of Africans.

“These are lives impacted by climate change, which cause high-risk disasters for those who live in precarious housing in high-risk areas, without access to basic sanitation, living with the pollution of rivers and seas, with poverty and uncertainty about the lives of the tomorrow”, he pointed out, recalling the role of the region’s people as defenders of socio-biodiversity.

The minister also defended the demarcation of indigenous lands and the titling of quilombola territories. “It is to preserve the Amazon. This is saving the world. We don’t have any more time to waste. We want to celebrate black women and young people in life, we want to save our territories, we want to defend our sacred in life”.

Anielle Franco highlighted that the Amazon Diálogos event is a time for building public policies for the most vulnerable population and excluded from decision-making processes. “It is still a moment of denunciation and alert so that the Amazon is not seen only as the lungs of the world, but as the home of indigenous people, black people, quilombolas, people from terreiros and traditional communities who experience inequalities and daily violence”, said, in defending that the fight against environmental racism has priority in the debates of the Amazon Summit, which will bring together heads of state of the Amazonian countries on the next 8th and 9th.