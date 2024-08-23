Day McCarthy will have to serve 8 years and 9 months for video about the daughter of actors Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, celebrated this Friday (23.Aug.2024) the conviction of influencer Day McCarthy put racial slur and incitement to racism against Chissomo, known as Títi, the actors’ daughter Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank. McCarthy will have to serve a sentence of 8 years and 9 months in prison. This is an unprecedented decision in the Brazilian justice system.

Anielle stated on her X (ex-Twitter) account that the decision is a “important step” in the fight against racism. “We will remain attentive and vigilant, working to ensure that respect and equality are premises of citizenship and of a developed country”he said.

UNDERSTAND

In 2017, the influencer Dayane Alcântara, who introduces herself as Day McCarthy posted a video on social media insulting Titi, who was 4 years old at the time.

Bruno Gagliasso filed a complaint immediately afterwards. The decision of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro condemning Mcarthy to more than 8 years in prison was handed down on the 4th (21.Aug), 7 years after the episode.

“This is the first time that, in response to racism, Brazil has sentenced a person to a closed prison regime. Yes, it is 2024 and this is still the first time. Although it is late, it is historic. Criminal law says that little can be done to reverse the sentence, at most it can be reduced.”declared the actor.