Minister of Racial Equality participated in the Amazon Diálogos, in Belém; signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Pará

What changes people’s lives are public policies that are well constructed, committed and adequately funded, said the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, when participating this Sunday (6.Aug.2023) in the plenary session “Black Amazons: Environmental Racism, Peoples and Traditional Communities”, in Belém (PA), in the program of Diálogos Amazônicos.

“The policies we are building need to be effective to make a difference in people’s lives”he said.

In the construction of policies aimed at the Amazonian people, Anielle Franco mentioned the pact signed with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, for the creation of the Committee for Monitoring the Black Amazon and Combating Environmental Racism.

With the government of Pará, a technical cooperation agreement was signed for emergency measures for serious mitigation, socio-environmental issues faced by the population of the Marajó archipelago, in addition to a partnership with the Secretariat for Racial Equality and Human Rights of Pará for the creation of public policies on the subject .

Data from the 2022 Census, recently released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics)show that 32.1% of residents of the Legal Amazon are quilombolas, descendants of Africans.

“These are lives impacted by climate change, which cause high-risk disasters for those who live in precarious housing in high-risk areas, without access to basic sanitation, living with the pollution of rivers and seas, with poverty and uncertainty about the lives of the tomorrow”he said, recalling the role of the people of the region as defenders of socio-biodiversity.

The minister also defended the demarcation of indigenous lands and the titling of quilombola territories. “It is to preserve the Amazon. This is saving the world. We don’t have any more time to waste. We want to celebrate black women and young people in life, we want to save our territories, we want to defend our sacred in life”.

Anielle Franco highlighted that the Amazon Diálogos event is the moment for building public policies for the most vulnerable population and excluded from decision-making processes.

“It is also a moment of denunciation and alert so that the Amazon is not seen only as the lung of the world, but as the home of indigenous people, black people, quilombolas, people from terreiros and traditional communities who experience inequalities and daily violence”he said, in defending that the fight against environmental racism has priority in the debates of the Amazon Summit, which will bring together heads of state of the Amazonian countries on August 8 and 9.

YOUNG PEOPLE

To the young students present at the plenary session, the Minister of Racial Equality stressed that she always heard from her mother that knowledge no one takes away from a person.

“I hope you know the size of the responsibility we have in hand and that you should never give up fighting for what you believe in”, stated.

Anielle said that the presence of young people at the event already represented a political gesture, because “statistics prove that our young black men and women fall every minute”. For her, the fact that these young people were alive was already a political gesture.

“Don’t let anyone diminish or dilute your dream. Never. May you study more and more. Because knowledge opens doors and, as much as they deny us these spaces, may you understand more and more that it is necessary to enter spaces like these”.

For this to happen, however, the minister insisted that knowledge will be essential. “Take care. Take care of each other, always, because our struggle only makes sense because it is collective.”he stated.

With information from Brazil Agency