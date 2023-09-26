Minister said she used an official plane because she signed an act against racism in SP; minister declared that he would not arrive on time if it was on a commercial flight

Ministers Anielle Franco (Racial Equality) and André Fufuca (Sport) traveled to São Paulo on planes from FAB (Brazilian Air Force) on Sunday (September 24, 2023). Anielle was in Brasília, and Fufuca, in São Luís (Maranhão). There were 2 separate flights.

Anielle and Fufuca went to watch the game between São Paulo and Flamengo, valid for the final of the Copa do Brasil and played at the Morumbi stadium, south of São Paulo, and sign a protocol of intentions to combat racism in sport. Silvio Almeida (Human Rights) was also present. Through his advisor, he informed that he used a commercial flight to travel to the capital of São Paulo.

The minister, a Flemish fan, used her profiles on social networks to publicize the trip.

Inside the FAB jet, Anielle is filmed “dancing” in her seat. She claims that she is on her way to Maracanã, but then corrects her “failed act” to say that she is going to Morumbi, in São Paulo, to sign the protocol to combat racism in sport, and not just because she is a Flamengo fan.

Opposition politicians criticized the use of a FAB plane. They stated that the minister had used signing the document as a pretext to be able to follow the match of her team, Flamengo.

Anielle called the criticism “unbelievable”. He wrote on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that he gave up a Sunday with his family to work and that “notions are inverted” because, in the minister’s opinion, she was being criticized for promoting a “agreement history of coping with racism”.

O Power360 He contacted the Ministry of Racial Equality and the Ministry of Sports to ask if they would like to comment on Anielle and Fufuca’s travels on FAB planes. Here’s what they said (read the full notes below):

Ministry of Racial Equality – stated that the date for signing the protocol was chosen based on the amount of public, regardless of which clubs would be in the decision for the Copa do Brasil;

– stated that the date for signing the protocol was chosen based on the amount of public, regardless of which clubs would be in the decision for the Copa do Brasil; Sport Ministery – stated that Fufuca would travel on a commercial flight, but that he could not find a flight from Maranhão to São Paulo that would arrive in time for the minister to be at the Morumbi stadium at 3pm. A “solution” It would have been asking for a FAB plane.

Here is the full note sent by the Racial Ministry to Poder360:

“The Ministry of Racial Equality was, last Sunday (24), at the final of the Copa do Brasil to sign the protocol of intentions, together with the Ministry of Sports and the Brazilian Football Confederation to combat racism and promote of racial equality in football.

“This agreement has been under construction since February this year and culminated in the action that took place this Sunday. Furthermore, together with the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, the campaign ‘There’s no game with racism’ and the reporting channel Dial 100 Human Rights.

“The Copa do Brasil final was chosen to carry out the publicity campaign due to the high number of people present at the stadium and the large audience, typical of a championship final, regardless of which clubs competed in it.

“The FAB flight was used for an institutional mission, as is customary when traveling to ministerial and government actions and as a measure to save public expenses to transport teams.

“The actions of the Ministry of Racial Equality are carried out observing the principles that underpin good public administration, and in fulfillment of the Ministry’s institutional mission.”

Here is the full note sent by the Ministry of Sports to Poder360:

“Minister André Fufuca was on the agenda in São Luiz do Maranhão throughout the afternoon on Saturday (23/09), with the Intermunicipal consortium of Floresta dos Guaras and had a commercial flight scheduled for the following dawn, on 24/09. The minister went to the airport at boarding time where he stayed until 7am, being informed that his flight was cancelled.

“Several commercial flight alternatives were tried so that the minister could arrive in time to participate in the event to sign the protocol of intentions against racism in football, which would take place at 3pm on Sunday, before the final match of the Copa do Brasil. However, no flight leaving from Maranhão to São Paulo would arrive in time for André Fufuca, Minister of Sports, to be at the important ceremony with the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Human Rights and the CBF.

“The solution found was to request a FAB aircraft that could transport Minister André Fufuca in time for him to participate in the event at the Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo.”