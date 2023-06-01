The investigators believe that the key to the case is in Anica Panfile’s phone. The woman was killed and thrown into the Piave

The investigation into the case continues Anica Pamphile, the young mother found lifeless in the Piave river. The coroner established that she died as a result of blows to the head and that, due to the lack of water in her lungs, she was thrown into the river after the crime.

Yesterday, May 31, the Investigative Unit searched the watercourse for the woman’s personal belongings. The goal is to find her mobile phonewhich according to the investigators could contain fundamental information to reconstruct the last hours of the 31-year-old’s life.

That day, Anica Panfile went to clean Franco Battaggia’s house, it was her second job. Her current partner reported her missing, with whom the woman lived in a council house, together with her mother and her four children. Not seeing her return and failing to reach her, the man has alarmed the authorities.

No trace of Anica Panfile’s phone

After searches, some personal effects were found, which probably belong to the victim. But the confirmation will come only after the testimonies of relatives and scientific tests. It is a lighter, a pair of glasses, a pack of cigarettes and a sweatshirt. No trace instead of the cell phone. The device, as told by Anica Panfile’s companion, had already been switched off since 4.30 pm that same afternoon.

However, it would seem that the investigators still managed to acquire the printouts of the last SMS and the last calls of the 31-year-old. Investigations will also be essential car captured by surveillance cameras of the area, on which the woman would have climbed before finding the end. The license plate has not yet been identified, but it would appear that it is only a matter of hours.

Anica Panfile was happy, she was finding financial stability. She had obtained a social housing, she did more jobs, she had a new partner and 4 children, 3 born from a previous relationship. She got rid of her ex 5 years ago, she had him also reported for abuse.

The family members they ask for the truth and that the woman’s children are protected, it would seem that the father wants to bring them back to Romania. The lawyer is fighting the case and, for now, the Juvenile Court has appointed a guardian for Anica’s children and ordered the ban on expatriation.