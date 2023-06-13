Franco Battaggia, employer of Anica Panfile, under investigation for murder: he is the last to have seen the woman still alive

New updates on the case of Anica Pamphilethe mother who disappeared after her work shift and was found lifeless in the Piave river.

The employer Franco Battaggia is being investigated for the woman’s crime. The autopsy revealed that Anica Panfile did not die from drowning. One of her ended her life with a blunt instrument and, only after her crime, did she throw her mother’s lifeless body into the river.

The police searched the house of her employer, the last to have seen her. At the end of her shift, the woman she didn’t come home.

The entrepreneur was heard by the investigators, he said he had a meeting with the woman for tax matters. Anica Panfile worked as a maid for Mr. Battaggia.

Under investigation there are videos from surveillance cameras in the area. According to the latest news that has emerged, the woman would have gotten into the car with someone.

TO report her missing, had been the companion, worried by her non-return and by the fact that he was unable to contact her. She had left the house to go to work, since then all traces of her have been lost.

The investigators found the woman’s lifeless body in the Piave river, after the alarm raised by a fisherman. It was initially thought of an extreme gesture, but the results of the autopsy brought out a very different reality. Anica Pamphile she didn’t take her own life, she didn’t drown, there’s no trace of water in her lungs. On her body, the coroner identified signs of violence. Someone ended his life and only after his death did he abandon his body in the river.

The employer, the last to have seen her alive, ended up in the register of suspects, accused of her crime. Only the new investigations will shed light on the truth and give some responses to the family of the woman.