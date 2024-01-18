Anica Panfile's former employer was arrested and charged with the woman's crime. Here are the investigators' first hypotheses

The crime of Anica Panfile, the mother found lifeless in the Piave river, is still shrouded in mystery. However, a major turning point came a few hours ago. The authorities arrested former employer Franco Battaggia on charges of crime and aggravated body killing.

Franco Battaggia he was the only one investigated for months, the last to have seen Anica Panfile still alive. The woman had gone to the man's house and after crossing that threshold, all traces of her were lost. It was her husband who reported her disappearance, worried about her failure to return and the fact that he was no longer able to trace her. Her mother was then found lifeless by a fisherman in the Piave river.

The autopsy of Anica Panfile

The autopsy revealed important details, which immediately directed the investigation towards his former employer. The woman was already dead when she was abandoned in the river. According to the medical examination, Anica passed away multiple craniocerebral traumaor after several blows to the head and for asphyxial syndrome, therefore by suffocation. Not only that, the medical examiner identified acocaine intoxication.

Battaggia had said that he had lent money to his former employee and that that day he had met her to give her the Cud. But then he accompanied her near a shop because he had to meet “another person”. However, one thing emerged from the investigations very different scenario. The cameras did not record any journey of Anica and the man towards that shop. They were found in the former employer's house traces of the woman's DNA in a room and traces of cocaine.

The investigators hypothesize that the man may have lured his ex-employee into his home with an excuse and then may have ended her life, following a rejection. Some rumors speak of an alleged relationship between the two. But for now, these are just hypotheses. Only investigations will shed light on the truth. Franco Battaggia was taken to prison and will now have to appear before the investigating judge forwarrant interrogation.