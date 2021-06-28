Aníbal Fernández picked up the glove on Sunday night and responded with thick ammunition to a phrase expressed by Mauricio Macri about the 2015 elections, in which he considered that he reached the presidency of the Nation thanks to the fact that the member of hard Kirchnerism was a candidate for the Buenos Aires government.

“We entered as through a window because Aníbal Fernández appeared in an election and twisted reality. If there had been another candidate for governor, he would never have become president. It’s what there was, “the former president had said in an interview with TN.

This Sunday, in the second broadcast of the C5N program Caníbales, of which Fernández is a columnist answered him to the benchmark of Together for Change.

“It’s comical. Today I was telling you, an otarian alluded to me and I still believe the same thing. The Romans said ‘eagles don’t catch flies’, the thing is that this guy doesn’t make for a sparrow, you imagine that he has nothing like an eagle and I feel a hundred times more than him“Whoever held different positions in the governments of Nestor and Cristina Kirchner warmed up.

Later, the current controller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Reservoir revealed the backstage in the Kirchner intern that led to his candidacy at that time.

“As I have practiced politics for 50 years, that I am a man of politics, that I strongly believe in politics, I had no interest in being governor. Three mayors came to bring me surveys. I asked two friends, one from each side, to do two more, and with those five polls I went to see Cristina, and she told me: ‘I competed,’ “he said.

Aníbal Fernández fired thick ammunition at Mauricio Macri. Screenshot C5N

According to Fernández’s version, the current vice president told him that the governors asked Daniel Scioli as a presidential candidate. and the mayors to him for the Buenos Aires government.

“I told her: ‘Cristina, I compete, uh, I have no problem.’ And I competed and won (the internal one), with which I did not do anything that is not within the framework of democracy. Catches my attention why (Macri) refers to me at this point, “he continued.

Once the narration about his candidacy was finished, Fernández he devoted himself fully to offending Macri.

“Going back to this beast, corrupt as few, perverse, mean, which is a graph of the most execrable that a country can have in terms of mocking the popular will, why does it bring me to the scene? Because obviously I’m hitting him in the kill, “he launched.

And he finished: “If there is something that would give me a lot of Republican pleasure in this life, it is that I could somewhere have the opportunity to get together with this guy and undress him, show the Argentine people who he is, because many do not understand this jet . I would love to undress him and show him how he is. If for life they mention the otarios, nothing, look the other way and keep walking “.

In 2015, Fernández lost the elections with María Eugenia Vidal, who finally governed the Province until 2019.

DB