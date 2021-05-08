The Comptroller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Deposits (YCRT) Anibal Fernandez ruled this Saturday on the serious internal that the ruling party was generated by the differences between the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, and the Undersecretary of Electric Power, Federico Basualdo, due to increases in gas and electricity rates.

“That should not be made public, the washcloths in the sun should not“, sentenced the former Kirchner official in statements to AM 750.

Aníbal Fernández said that this “situation is discussed in the corresponding areas.” “If the discussion rises in tone and concludes with bitches included, I don’t care, because for that, men and women of stature are summoned to lead the government’s destiny,” he added.

“When these kinds of things appear where it is made public that someone took the trouble to make a statement and say it, we already lost the thread. I would have been a a little more responsible, “he complained, referring to the information circulated from Guzmán’s surroundings to indicate that they had asked Basualdo to resign.

The former chief of staff during the government of Cristina Kirchner avoided taking a position in the internal discussion of the Frente de Todos, but noted: “I agree with both, but what Guzmán does is what he has to do, that’s why they called him“.

“They summoned him to strongly resolve the debt issue, one part resolved it and the other part is working hard, and resolving certain economic issues that have to do with rates as well,” he added.

Federico Basualdo, Undersecretary of Electric Energy.

However, he later clarified that “what Guzmán analyzes is great” but the one who “finally makes the decisions is the President” Alberto Fernández. “That is where the analysis that Basualdo is doing specifically regarding rates and other electric power segments comes into play and that he has to make decisions that understand us all and interest us all,” he said.

Finally, he reiterated that it is “bad” that this level of internal discussions “take public status” because “they must be resolved in the corresponding area, finally with the approval of the President who is the one who knows which is the best path to take. “.

Asked about Guzmán’s calls to balance public accounts and thus order the macroeconomic, Fernández added: “It is not bad that I want to control the macro”.

“It is not bad that he wants, within the framework of the decisions that he has to make in order to reach agreements, that he defines strategies such as the issue of rates, the issue of subsidies, it is not bad. What happens that the final decision is not hisIt belongs to the President who knows how far he can cut and when not, “he added.

Guzmán’s harsh message for Kirchnerism

Martín Guzmán criticized the subsidy system defended by Kirchenrismo. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, referred this Friday to the scandal that was unleashed in the ruling party due to the differences around the increases in the rates of public services and sent a harsh message to the Kirchnerism sectors by warning that ” today we have a system of energy subsidies that is pro-rich. “

“We too must be self-critical. Today we have an energy subsidy system that is pro-rich. In a country with 57 percent of child poverty we are spending to subsidize the consumption of electricity and gas in a part of our population, which today neighborhoods where high-income people live is not a priority for these subsidies, “he warned.

Guzmán added that those resources, which the national state allocates through subsidies, “must be used for what Argentine society needs most today.”

The minister thus pronounced on the extreme tensions that were installed in the ruling coalition Frente de Todos, due to the differences regarding the future of public service rates.

The conflict included a scandalous episode: Guzmán asked Basualdo, the official who answers to Vice President Cristina Kirchner and who was in charge of stopping the increases, to resign.

For now, Basualdo resists in the position and the update in the electricity distribution rate (light) in the city of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs will be 9 percent, as demanded by the Vice President.

Guzmán decided this Friday to speak for the first time in public about that inmate. “We all understand that politics is the instrument for the transformation of realities and we follow the leadership of our President who always marks a line, which is the line that we consider to be healthy for Argentina, which will reassure our society and our economy, “he said.